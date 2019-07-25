RAPID CITY | Jean M. (Heibult) Hinzman, 89, passed away on July 18, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House after a courageous struggle with cancer.
Jean Marie Hinzman was born on Sept. 15, 1929, to Grace and Herman Heibult in Yankton. She grew up in the Yankton and Tyndall areas, graduating from Yankton High School. On Nov. 20, 1949, she married Wayne Hinzman in Yankton, moving to Hot Springs in 1951, where they raised their family and later moved to Rapid City in 1973.
A stay-at-home Mom until her children were older, she then went to work for First National Bank of the Black Hills (now Wells Fargo) in Hot Springs, later transferring to the Main Branch in Rapid City, working in various departments over the years. Jean retired in 1995.
Jean was an active member of South Park United Church of Christ and several other professional service organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2014; her son, Larry in 2018; her parents; stepmother, Gertrude Heibult; brother, William Heibult; and an infant sister.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Debra Hinzman, Rapid City and Diane (Dudley) Wiest, Orange, CA; four grandchildren, Stacey Hinzman, Gainesville, FL, Wesley (Kristy) Hinzman, Rapid City, Ashlea (James) Patterson, Mead, CO, and Grahamm (Kristina) Wiest, Orange, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hinzman, Brooke Patterson and Claire Patterson.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, at South Park United Church of Christ. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established for the South Park Women’s Circle.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
