RAPID CITY | Jean M. Hinzman, 89, died July 18, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 26, at South Park United Church of Christ.

Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

