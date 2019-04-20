{{featured_button_text}}

HOWES | Lucille Marion “Sally” Hlavka, 93, died April 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on April 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on April 24, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

