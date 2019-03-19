SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Kathryn "Kay" Hockett, 85, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at home from complications of dementia.
Kay was born July 17, 1933, in Huron, South Dakota, to Gotlieb and Louise Kiel. After graduating from Huron High School, she graduated from USD in 1955 with a Liberal Arts degree.
She was united in marriage to Richard D. Hockett on Aug. 13, 1955. In 1961, the Hockett family moved to Mitchell for Richard to begin practicing medicine with the Delaney Clinic.
She was the first organist and choir director for the Holy Spirit Catholic Church parish. She was a founding member to the S.D. Arts Council and served on the Mitchell Public Schools School Board in the 1970s.
She is survived by her children, Mary Kay (Amel) de Jesus of Coto de Caza, California, Rick (Sandy) Hockett of Carlsbad, California, Steve (Deb) Hockett of Excelsior, Minnesota, Vince (Colleen) Hockett of Charlottesville, Virginia, David Hockett of Scottsdale, and Tom Hockett of St. Paul, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at The Lake House in Mitchell after the burial service.
Visit bittnerfuneralchapel.net
