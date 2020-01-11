Hofer, Robert D.

PIERRE | Robert D. Hofer, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.
Robert D. "Bob" Hofer was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Mitchell to Lydia M. (Walter) Hofer and Joseph W. Hofer.
Bob was an All-State Guard on Emery High School's 1950 State "B" Basketball Championship team. Following his high school graduation, he played basketball and baseball at the University of South Dakota. He was called into the Army in 1956 and was sent to US Army Missile Command in Huntsville, AL. He was Hanson County States Attorney before moving to Pierre to work under the State Attorney General. He met his wife while working at the Attorney General's office in 1961.
In June of 1962, Bob married Roberta Hartley. Three daughters were born to them: Katherine Hofer, Nanette (Greg) Wittenberg and Ann Marie (Matt) Petersen.
In 1961, Bob joined the law firm of Stephens, Riter and Mayer, where he practiced law for 39 years and made lifelong friends.
He was a school board attorney for over 20 years. He served as an Assistant and a City Attorney for over 30 years. He served as the attorney for the South Dakota High School Activities Association from July 1993 until his retirement in December 1999.
He was president of the State Bar of South Dakota. He held memberships in the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American College of Trial Lawyers.
He is a four-time State Senior Sporting Clay Champion. He has been an active referee in football and basketball and a lifetime fan of athletics.
His greatest joy in life were his three daughters, two sons-in-law and most especially his four granddaughters, Sophia, Grace and Vanessa Wittenberg and Morgan Petersen.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife Bobbi of 57 years, daughters Katie, Nan and Ann, sons-in-law Greg Wittenberg and Matt Petersen and most especially his four granddaughters Sophie, Grace, and Vanessa Wittenberg and Morgan Petersen.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, Jan. 17, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.