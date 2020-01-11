Hofer, Robert D.

PIERRE | Robert D. Hofer, 87, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Robert D. "Bob" Hofer was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Mitchell to Lydia M. (Walter) Hofer and Joseph W. Hofer.

Bob was an All-State Guard on Emery High School's 1950 State "B" Basketball Championship team. Following his high school graduation, he played basketball and baseball at the University of South Dakota. He was called into the Army in 1956 and was sent to US Army Missile Command in Huntsville, AL. He was Hanson County States Attorney before moving to Pierre to work under the State Attorney General. He met his wife while working at the Attorney General's office in 1961.

In June of 1962, Bob married Roberta Hartley. Three daughters were born to them: Katherine Hofer, Nanette (Greg) Wittenberg and Ann Marie (Matt) Petersen.

In 1961, Bob joined the law firm of Stephens, Riter and Mayer, where he practiced law for 39 years and made lifelong friends.

He was a school board attorney for over 20 years. He served as an Assistant and a City Attorney for over 30 years. He served as the attorney for the South Dakota High School Activities Association from July 1993 until his retirement in December 1999.