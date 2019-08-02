{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Winifred A. "Winnie" Hofer, 92, died July 29, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, at United Churches. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home 

To plant a tree in memory of Winifred Hofer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments