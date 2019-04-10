Try 3 months for $3

BLACK HAWK | Kevin Reed Hoffman, 60, died April 8, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on April 15, at MidTown Church in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

