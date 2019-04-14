{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Hoffman

BLACK HAWK | Kevin Reed Hoffman, 60, died peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2019, of natural causes.

Kevin was born on March 2, 1959, in Rapid City. Kevin lived in Rapid City, Parkston and in Germany for two years, before settling in California for 30 years where he attended school and college.

Kevin’s love for music took him to several states before making Rapid City his home in 1994. Though he was a flooring installer, music was always his passion. Kevin was a kind and loving person, with a heart for people. Kevin loved his Lord.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hoffman of Black Hawk; three step-children, Stephanie, Tom and Nate; his parents, Don and Phyllis (Puetz) Hoffman of Black Hawk; a sister, Kristel (Rob) Hammerquist of Rapid City; his godmother, Sheryl Watkins; 13 wonderful aunts and uncles; over 50 first cousins; and many friends.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at MidTown Church in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Randy Phipps will be officiating.

Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.

Celebrate
the life of: Hoffman, Kevin R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments