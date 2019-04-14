BLACK HAWK | Kevin Reed Hoffman, 60, died peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2019, of natural causes.
Kevin was born on March 2, 1959, in Rapid City. Kevin lived in Rapid City, Parkston and in Germany for two years, before settling in California for 30 years where he attended school and college.
Kevin’s love for music took him to several states before making Rapid City his home in 1994. Though he was a flooring installer, music was always his passion. Kevin was a kind and loving person, with a heart for people. Kevin loved his Lord.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hoffman of Black Hawk; three step-children, Stephanie, Tom and Nate; his parents, Don and Phyllis (Puetz) Hoffman of Black Hawk; a sister, Kristel (Rob) Hammerquist of Rapid City; his godmother, Sheryl Watkins; 13 wonderful aunts and uncles; over 50 first cousins; and many friends.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at MidTown Church in Rapid City, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Randy Phipps will be officiating.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.