Hofmann, Kay V.

RAPID CITY | Kay Valee Hattoon Hofmann, 86, died July 18, 2020 at home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1933 in Mounds, IL to Effie Walbridge Hattoon and Emil Joseph Hattoon, the youngest of their four children. The family moved to Springfield, IL, where Kay attended public schools through high school. She received her B.A. degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL, where she met her husband of 65 years, Alfred Robert Hofmann. She also attended graduate school at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
Kay worked as a teacher in both Roxanne, IL and Chicago, IL public schools. Kay and Al were married in 1955. Together they lived in Colorado Springs, CO, Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, and Seattle, WA, before settling in Rapid City in 1964.
Kay was a lifelong learner and an accomplished actress, starring in many plays in college and with Rapid City Community Theatre. She was also active in the League of Women Voters, the Rapid City Swim Team, and served as a Den Leader for Cub Scouts.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Robert Hofmann; five children, Paul Hofmann (Peggy), Daniel Hofmann (Michaele), Susan Hofmann, Ann Ghattas (Carl) and Peter Hofmann (Neha); her sister, Bettie June Coffey; as well as 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Valee Hofmann; her parents; her sister, Annice Marie Edmundson; and her brother, Emil Hattoon Jr.
Throughout her life, Kay believed in and preached the paramount importance of family. To that end, she helped all of us to navigate the vagaries of life, in countless ways. She was selfless, wise, beautiful and funny. We are all better humans because she was either our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, or friend. We will miss her tremendously, but are comforted by the knowledge that hers was truly a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornerstone Mission in Rapid City or the National Federation of the Blind.
