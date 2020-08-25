 Skip to main content
Hogarth, Beverly R.
Hogarth, Beverly R.

SPEARFISH | Beverly Ruth Hogarth, 89, died Aug. 22, 2020.

A small committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Spearfish United Methodist Church for family and close friends.

Memorials will be divided between the Spearfish and Sturgis United Methodist churches.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

