STURGIS | Dr. Angel Hoggarth-Overhold, 45, died Sept. 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Sept. 30, at Fountain Springs West in Rapid City. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

