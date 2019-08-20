{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | Ralph C. Hoggatt, 80, died Aug. 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

