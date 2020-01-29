Holen, Virginia K.

TUCSON, Ariz. | Virginia Kay (Griffith) Holen was born March 8, 1941 in Arlington, SD, to Dell and Mabel Griffith. She passed away Jan. 9, 2020, at home in Tucson after a short battle with cancer.
Virginia graduated from Arlington High School and earned a degree in mathematics from SDSU in Brookings, SD. On Sept. 8, 1972, she married James Nolen in St. Louis, MO.
Survivors include her husband, James, Rapid City, SD; three sons, Robert Holen (Malissa) of Mesa, AZ, Andrew (Alison) Holen of Richards, TX, and Steven (Brandi) Holen of Chandler, AZ; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Delbert Griffith of Arlington; sisters, Beverly (Ray) Palmer of Rapid City, and Bonnie (Bill) Jennings-Christiansen of Sioux Falls, SD.
For the past 24 years, Virginia and her husband spent their summers in Rapid City and winters in Tucson. Virginia had a career in software development until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed travelling and had visited 40 different countries.
A family celebration of life was held on Jan. 13, in Chandler.
Please direct all memorials to a charity of your choice.
