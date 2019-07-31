MANKATO, Minn. | Marna Lee (Roberts) Hollingsworth passed away quietly on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Pathstone in Mankato after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was surrounded by family and visited by many dear friends in her final hours.
Born in Mankato to Lyle and Verona (Schwanke) Roberts on March 8, 1953, Marna was the third of five children. Her big brown eyes, infectious smile, and open heart won people over her entire life. Most who met Marna, soon became her friend. She was one very special person.
Growing up in Mankato, Marna graduated from Mankato High School in 1971 and attended Minnesota State University. On August 31, 1974, she married Keith Hollingsworth, her devoted companion of 45 years. Their two sons, Chad and Garrett, were born in Mankato. The family moved to Buffalo, WY, then to Rapid City, SD, their home for over 30 years. Marna worked for the Rapid City School District as a paraprofessional, working with both grade school and preschool children — a job she adored. She also gained a wide circle of friends, including the “Biker Babes,” a group of women with whom she rode bike trails throughout the Black Hills.
For the last five years, Marna was cared for at Pathstone in Mankato. Throughout her stay, her life-long dedicated friends organized visits, bringing levity and joy to her daily routine. Walks through Sibley Park, music therapy sing-alongs, and Girls-Night gatherings were treasured highlights. Weekly Saturday night family dinners at her mom’s with husband, brothers, nieces and nephews were welcomed and cherished respites. As her disease progressed, Marna’s stoic presence and unconditional love brought out the best in her family and friends.
Marna leaves behind many who will love her dearly forever: husband, Keith Hollingsworth of Rapid City; sons, Chad (Jessika) Hollingsworth of New York City and Garrett (Kendra) Hollingsworth of Denver; grandchildren, Kendal, Kalei and Graeson of Denver; her mother, Verona Roberts of Mankato; sister, Diane (Dan) Florio of Acton, MA; and brothers, Jeff Roberts of Waltham, MA, Craig Roberts of Minneapolis, and Kent Roberts of Janesville. Other close family members who tended to Marna over her last few years and share our deep sadness: nephews, Zach and Nathan Roberts; nieces, Allison and Rachael Roberts; and sister-in-law, Mary Hollingsworth.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, aides, therapists, staff, and volunteers at both Pathstone and the Mayo Health System who helped Marna and her family over the last decade.
A Celebration of Marna’s Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato.
