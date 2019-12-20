Hollister, Shirley L.
Hollister, Shirley L.

SPEARFISH | Shirley Louise Hollister, 85, died Dec. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with services at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

