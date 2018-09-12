Subscribe for 33¢ / day

EKALAKA, Mont. | Russell “Rusty” Holloway, 58, died April 27, 2018.

Services will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, at the Dan Holloway residence, 5280 Saturn Drive in Rapid City, S.D.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Holloway, Russell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments