CASA GRANDE, Ariz. | Ida Lavonne (Thorpe) Holst died peacefully at home from complications due to pneumonia on April 6, 2019, in Casa Grande, at the age of 85.
Ida is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alvin of Casa Grande (CG); children, Tandy Partain of CG, and Wendy Holst of Mesa; grandchildren, Levi of Flagstaff and Colten of CG; two great-grandchildren in AZ; sibling, Nadine of Rapid City, SD; and numerous cousins/nieces/nephews and friends.
Ida was born on Feb. 18, 1934, in Rapid City to Ben and Edith Thorpe. She graduated from Black Hills Teacher’s College in 1955 with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Alvin, her college sweetheart, in 1955. After moving to Casper, WY, Ida taught fifth grade. In 1959, daughter Tandy was born and in 1960 daughter Wendy was born.
Both Alvin and Ida were teachers and moved the family many times chasing their dreams: Wyoming, Mississippi, Arizona, South Dakota, Nebraska and then back to Arizona. Ida taught school for many years, earning her Master’s Degree in 1986 and was elected Dawes County Superintendent of Schools in NE. She retired in 1995. Ida and Alvin wintered in AZ for many years until they moved there permanently.
Ida was accomplished at teaching, cooking, painting, sewing, crafting, singing and often created gifts for all of her family and friends. Her children remember her as a strong, independent, hard-working mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She was a generous, witty and dedicated woman who loved her family and who was passionate about music, chocolate, and having fun! Ida was an active and dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Garnet of Casa Grande for their caring dedication to mom.
A service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Vale (SD) Community Center, with the Rev. Henschen officiating, followed by the burial of Ida’s cremation urn in the Vale Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Vale Community Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ida's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Easter Seals or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Condolences can be sent to blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
