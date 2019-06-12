{{featured_button_text}}

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. | Ida Holst, 85, died April 6, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 15, at the Vale (S.D.) Community Center. Burial will follow at the Vale Cemetery.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis, S.D.

Holst, Ida
