RAPID CITY | Elaine K. Delores Holy Eagle, 73, died Oct. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be from noon-2-p.m. on Oct. 17, with services at 2 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
