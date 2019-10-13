{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Elaine K. Delores Holy Eagle, 73, died Oct. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from noon-2-p.m. on Oct. 17, with services at 2 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

