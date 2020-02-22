Honomichl, Ronald L.
0 entries

Honomichl, Ronald L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Ronald L. Honomichl, 68, died Feb. 5, 2020.

Heartland Funeral Home of Brandon

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Honomichl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News