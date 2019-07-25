RAPID CITY | James D. Hopkins, 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. He passed with his wife, Jan, and daughter, Danielle, by his side.
Jim was born July 28, 1943, in Warren, PA, to James M. and Marjorie L. Hopkins. As a child his family moved to many places wherever his father's jobs required. He graduated from high school in North East, PA. He continued his education at Erie Business Center and Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Jim had a lifetime career in banking where he retired as President and CEO of Commercial Bank and Trust in Mitchell. Upon retirement in 2000, he and his wife moved to their home in the Black Hills. They have resided in Rapid City since that time. He absolutely loved living in the Black Hills and greatly appreciated the beauty and activities the Hills provided.
Jim's life was one of constant service to others. Among his many civic activities, he was President of the Mobile Alabama Jaycees, Rapid City Economic Development Corp., President of Mitchell Rotary Club, Mitchell Salvation Army serving as the Capital Campaign Chairman and Advisory Board, Abbott House Capital Campaign Chairman and Chairman of Advisory Board, Dakota Wesleyan University Trustee, Queen of Peace Hospital Advisory Board, and Mitchell United Way Board President and Campaign Chairman. In 1998, he was awarded the Mitchell Community Service Award. While still in Mitchell, he became involved with the Mitchell Shrine Club serving as President and Circus Chairman.
After moving to Rapid City, he continued his work with the Shrine becoming a member of Naja Shriners. He wore many hats throughout his time in Naja. His main love was that of being a driver taking many children from Rapid City to the Shrine Hospital for Children in Minneapolis. He drove thousands of miles over the years. One of his proudest accomplishments was being appointed to the Board of Governors, Twin Cities Hospital in 2013, serving as secretary of The Board until his passing.
Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years and best friend, Jan David-Gilmore Hopkins; son, James N. Hopkins (Michelle); son, Michael R. Hopkins; daughter, Danielle E. Buchanan (Shannon); stepson, Jason C. Gilmore (Debora); his sister, Diane Vrenna (Don); half-sister, Onnolee Goodwill; and two grandchildren whom he loved beyond. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie; his brother, Everett (Chip) Hopkins; and two half-sisters, June Dustin and Grace Champlin.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Kirk Funeral Home. The family will have a private gathering following the service and inurnment will take place a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Naja Shrine Travel Fund to continue the important process of transporting Shrine Kids to the hospital.
