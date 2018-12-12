WHITEWOOD | Gary G. Horsley, 62, passed from this life into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. He fulfilled his wish to spend his final days in the house that he built with his sons, friends, and family.
Gary Gene Horsley was born May 16, 1956, in Rapid City to Hudson and Donna (Allen) Horsley. In 1974, he graduated from Stevens High School, then attended Western Dakota VoTech. He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Fischer, on June 20, 1980, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A highly skilled craftsman, Gary started Horsley Construction in 1982. Gary and Teresa had three sons — Hudson (1990), Dallas (1992), and Nelson (1993).
In the mid-1990s, Gary and Teresa began homeschooling their boys and started attending Woodhaven Christian and Missionary Alliance Church until 1999, when they bought some land outside of Whitewood where they began building their house. The family started attending Countryside Church in Spearfish.
After conquering Stage IV kidney cancer through a miraculous surgery in 2005, and defeating prostate cancer with robotic surgery in 2009, Gary was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in the spring of 2016. Gary chose to battle this cancer through nutrition and detoxification. He maintained his daily habit of reading Scripture and started reading Christian literature. His relationship with Jesus deepened and he saw Jesus Christ not only as his Savior, but as his Lord.
Survivors include wife, Teresa Horsley; sons, Hudson Horsley, Whitewood, Dallas (Alise) Horsley, Medford, OR, and Nelson Horsley, Rapid City; four siblings, Gail (Steve) Millard, Bob (Kim) Horsley, Dan (Laurel) Horsley, all of Rapid City, and Robin (Mike) Leaf, Fort Collins, CO; cousin, Steve (Gail) Phinney, Rapid City; father-in-law, Vern Fischer, Rapid City; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Richard) Murphy, Bulverde, TX, and Diane (Scott) Sharp, Rapid City; and many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna, in 2003; father, Hudson, in 2015; and mother-in-law, Irene Fischer, in 2018.
An evening worship funeral service will be at 5 p.m., with visitation at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at Countryside Church, 625 Woodland Drive in Spearfish. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 15, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.
A memorial has been established with David Wilkerson’s World Challenge Ministry: World Poverty Solutions.
A full obituary and guestbook may be found at kirkfuneralhome.com.
