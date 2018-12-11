Try 1 month for 99¢

WHITEWOOD | Gary Gene Horsley, 63, died Dec. 7, 2018.

Services will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Countryside Community Church in Spearfish, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at noon on Dec. 15 at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

