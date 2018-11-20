Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Alice Mae Horton, 98, died Nov. 17, 2018.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

Horton, Alice M.
