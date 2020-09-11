 Skip to main content
Horvath, Katherine 'Kay'
Horvath, Katherine 'Kay'

SPEARFISH | Katherine “Kay” Horvath, 98, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

