CANON CITY, Colo. | Trudy Mae Hoskins, 84, died Feb. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be from 2-2:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, at Wilson Funeral Home, Canon City, Colo., followed by services at 3 p.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, S.D.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels & Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, S.D.

Hoskins, Trudy Mae
