Hostler, Judith 'Judi'

BLUNT | Judith "Judi" Hostler, 79, passed away June 24, 2020.
Judith Lynn Christensen was born on Sept. 18, 1940 in Dell Rapids to Chris Baare and Gertrude Francis (Ellefson) Christensen. Judi married John Hostler on August 19, 1972 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, and they made their home in Blunt.
Judi is survived by her husband of 48 years, John of Blunt; son, Shawn (Tracy) Hostler of Brookings; and daughter, Shelbi (Rick) Schimpf of Belmont, MA.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 1, at Feigum Funeral Home.
Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. The services will also be broadcast live at feigumfh.com.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at feigumfh.com
