Houk, Evalyn 'Evie'

RAPID CITY | Evalyn “Evie” Geist Houk, 96, died Feb. 11, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Pine Lawn Memorial Park at Rapid City.
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
Rapid Valley United Methodist Church
5103 Long View Dr
Rapid City, SD 57703
Feb 18
Burial
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00AM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
