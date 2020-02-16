Houk, Evalyn 'Evie'

RAPID CITY | Evalyn “Evie” (Geist) Houk, 96, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Evalyn L. Geist was born Nov. 22, 1923, in Wessington Springs to Allen C. and Hazel (Pelkey) Geist. The family moved to Rapid City in 1924. Evie graduated from Rapid City High School in 1941 and from National College of Business in 1943. Evie married Donald J. Houk on August 7, 1943.

Evie worked as a secretary at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology for two years; she became a teller at a local bank for 12 years; and then she was a bookkeeper at Great Western Tire for 12 years. Evie was also a foster parent for 15 years.

She was a VFW Auxiliary member, a church organist for many years at South Maple United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church. For the last several years Evie was a member of Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.

Evie loved taking care of her family and her foster children. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.