NORFOLK, Neb. | Forrest G. Houlette, 74, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Forrest Gene was born Jan. 16, 1945 in Deadwood, SD, to Albert John “AJ” and Helen (Salmo) Houlette. He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1963. Forrest earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Black Hills State College in 1977.
On July 3, 1968, Forrest married Barbara Jean Ernesti at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The couple moved to Norfolk in 1970. Forrest worked as a store painter for the Montgomery Ward Department Store and JC Penney’s until 1973. Then, he worked as a prep mechanic for Sherwood Medical until 2008.
Forrest played drums for a variety of rock and roll and jazz bands such as Gary Miller and the Vaqueros, The Professionals, and The Four Sounds. In 2009, Gary Miller and the Vaqueros were inducted in the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Forrest had a wide range of interests including music, sports, history and attending his family’s activities.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Denice) of Pierre, SD and Nathan of Norfolk; grandsons, Justin and Brayden; a niece; and two nephews.
Forrest was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Ethel Puki; and brother, John, Jr.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Vigil services on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Reverend Scott Schilmoeller as celebrant. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to be made to the Norfolk Catholic Schools.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at homeforfuneralsinc.com.
