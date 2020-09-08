 Skip to main content
Hovland, Glen A.
Hovland, Glen A.

RAPID CITY | Glen A. Hovland, formerly of Milesville, died Sept. 4, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Philip, with burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Milesville Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Milesville Hall.

Rush Funeral Home

