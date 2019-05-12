RAPID CITY | Janice Hubbard, 80, was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, May 4, 2019 after a long illness.
Janice was born in Watertown, SD on August 12, 1938, to Albert and Anna Turbak. Janice, known as “Jan” to her friends and her 11 siblings, went on to graduate from Watertown High School in 1956. Born into a banking family, Jan followed in her father’s footsteps and spent her career serving in a variety of capacities in the banking industry.
Jan met the love of her life, James (Jim) Hubbard, in Rapid City. The two were wed on August 20, 1965. They were truly meant for each other, making the most of every minute they had together with love, laughter, and service to one another. In their retirement, Jan and Jim were very active in their church, community volunteer work, and the Republican Party. Jan was especially proud to have received an award in 2002 for “Hauling Water for the Elephant” at the annual Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner. After Jim’s passing in 2006, Jan made the most of life without her soulmate by spending time with family and keeping herself busy with her marvelous sketching, though her daily focus in life had now become her faith and her ultimate reunion with her beloved Jim and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Anna Turbak; husband, Jim; sisters, Kathleen Wirtz, Joan Kluckman, Ann O’Toole, Maxine Smith; brothers, Terry Turbak, Jerome Turbak, Alfred Turbak, and Butch Turbak.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her surviving siblings, Mary Lue (Turbak) Johnson, Melvin Turbak, Larry Turbak; dozens of nieces and nephews; Jim’s children, Dennis Hubbard, Bradley Seagul, Lindsay Alire; and the amazing entire staff from Willow 1 at the South Dakota Human Services Center, who cared for her as if she were their own until the moment of her parting.
Her love, laugh, faith, sweet smile and fun, feisty spirit will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Big Bend Presbyterian Church on Rimrock Highway, with Pastor Bob Savot officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign Janice’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
