RAPID CITY | Sylvia Anne Huber, 81, died Feb. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Huber, Sylvia A.
