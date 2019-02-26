Try 1 month for 99¢
Sylvia Huber

RAPID CITY | Sylvia Anne (Root) Huber, 81, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Sylvia was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Midland to Samuel and Emma (Fosheim) Root. After graduating from Midland High School in 1956. She then attended Black Hills State College earning a teaching degree and taught in various locations in SD. After graduating from college, Sylvia met the love of her life and married Leroy Huber on July 19, 1959.

She was a beloved member of the Red Hat Ladies. She loved attending Volksmarch’s, Bunko, and had a passion for shopping on QVC. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her kids, Troy, Kevin, Denise, William (Tonya), and Wade (Denise); her five grandchildren, Ty, Danica (Jake), Bailey, Morgan, and Ethan; and her great-grandchild, Carter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her brother, Glen; and her parents, Samuel and Emma.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).

the life of: Huber, Sylvia A.
