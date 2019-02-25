Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Sylvia Anne Huber, 81, died Feb. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Burial will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 in Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis.

