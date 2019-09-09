{{featured_button_text}}

WALL | William "Sonny" Huether, 83, died Sept. 7, 2019.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, at the church. Burial will be at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home

