RIO RANCHO, N.M. | Cletus L. "Clete" Huettl Jr., 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Rio Rancho. He was born on Sept. 18, 1937, in Madison, SD, to Cletus Huettl Sr. and Myrtle Larson Huettl. He graduated from Madison High School in 1955 and graduated with a BS degree in 1965 from what was General Beadle College, now Dakota State University.
Clete married Darlene Greenhoff of Flandreau, SD, on Nov. 30, 1958. They lived in Madison and Lake Madison until 1965, when they moved to Rapid City, SD. They resided in Rapid City until September 2014, when they moved to Rio Rancho.
Clete grew up working for the Madison Daily Leader. He worked for the Rapid City Journal, then Urban Renewal Department and the City of Rapid City as a building inspector until he became an independent contractor in Rapid City.
Clete loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and traveling with his wife and friends, He was best remembered for his easy conversation, all you had to do was say hello, and he said the rest. He loved to take his grandkids on his adventures, no matter what they might be, and enjoyed watching them grow and use the skills he proudly taught them. Clete was a Boy Scout leader for many years and a lifetime member of the Elks Club. He spent as much time as he could enjoying time in Silver City where he was also a volunteer firefighter.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Huettl; his children, Ric (Kim) Huettl and Theresa (Greg) Doney; grandchildren, Austin, Haley, Kiki, Emily (Luke), Sarah and Bryce; and brother, Mike (Elana) Huettl.
No services are scheduled at this time; plans will be made for the summer of 2020 in Rapid City.
Condolences may be sent to Darlene Huettl, at 2718 Camacho Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
