Hughes, Fritz

STURGIS | Fritz Hughes, 82, died March 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at White Owl Cemetery.
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
1319 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
1319 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
