Hughes, Fritz
0 entries

Hughes, Fritz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Fritz Hughes, 82, died March 2, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at White Owl Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

To send flowers to the family of Fritz Hughes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
1319 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Fritz's Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News