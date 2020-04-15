Hughes, Stephen M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Stephen Malloy "Steve" Hughes, 60, unexpectedly passed away on April 2, 2020.

Steve was born and raised in San Diego, CA, to Linda Deatrick and Franklyn Hughes. He graduated from Mt. Miguel High School and learned the plumbing trade working for his grandfather. In San Diego, Steve met and married the love of his life, Patsy Flack. Steve and Patsy moved to Rapid City in 1986, where he eventually started his own business, Hughes Plumbing.

While Steve loved the life he built (and the great friends) in Rapid, his heart was always at the beach. Steve was a frequent returnee to San Diego and always managed to maintain relationships with old high school friends yet easily build on friendships here. While Steve loved the beach, he loved his grandchildren more and they were the light in his life. Every minute he spent with his grandkids was a gift to Steve.

He loved rock music, socializing at the gym and was an avid sports fan, especially the San Diego Padres (don’t bring up the Chargers). His true favorite sport was coaching youth sports, especially girls' basketball, where he coached club teams as well as traveling teams.