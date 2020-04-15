Hughes, Stephen M.
0 entries

Hughes, Stephen M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Hughes

RAPID CITY | Stephen Malloy "Steve" Hughes, 60, unexpectedly passed away on April 2, 2020.

Steve was born and raised in San Diego, CA, to Linda Deatrick and Franklyn Hughes. He graduated from Mt. Miguel High School and learned the plumbing trade working for his grandfather. In San Diego, Steve met and married the love of his life, Patsy Flack. Steve and Patsy moved to Rapid City in 1986, where he eventually started his own business, Hughes Plumbing.

While Steve loved the life he built (and the great friends) in Rapid, his heart was always at the beach. Steve was a frequent returnee to San Diego and always managed to maintain relationships with old high school friends yet easily build on friendships here. While Steve loved the beach, he loved his grandchildren more and they were the light in his life. Every minute he spent with his grandkids was a gift to Steve.

He loved rock music, socializing at the gym and was an avid sports fan, especially the San Diego Padres (don’t bring up the Chargers). His true favorite sport was coaching youth sports, especially girls' basketball, where he coached club teams as well as traveling teams.

Steve is survived by his son, Tim and daughter-in-law, Autumn; siblings, Jim and Samantha; devoted grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Steve had so many wonderful friends who he counted as extended family. The family would like to thank the Ron and Penny Weifenbach family for all the love and friendship they gave Steve and our family over the many years.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patsy; his parents; and grandparents.

Steve will be greatly missed. He didn’t have a pretentious bone in his body! He loved helping people by touching the lives of so many folks with his kind smile, warm generosity, big hearty laugh and maintaining his trademark sense of humor. Steve was a big man with an even bigger heart.

Private memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 17, at Kirk Funeral Home. Friends may watch the service on a Live Stream at the Kirk Funeral Home website on Steve’s obit page.

There will be a proper Celebration of Life for Steve at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Rapid City in Steve’s name would be greatly appreciated.

Family and friends may sign Steve’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News