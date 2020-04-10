Hughes, Stephen M.
Hughes, Stephen M.

RAPID CITY | Stephen M. Hughes, 60, died April 2, 2020.

Private family services with live streaming will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.

