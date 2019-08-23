{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Tina R. Hull, 54, died Aug. 22, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment to follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

