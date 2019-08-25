RAPID CITY | Tina Rae (Arnold) Hull passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, after her courageous battle with cancer.
Tina was born June 4, 1965, to Clarence “Tex” and Helen Arnold in McLaughlin. She was the fifth of six children. Tina lived in McLaughlin until she graduated high school and moved to Rapid City to attend college for nursing. She met and fell in love with Kevin Hull and they were blessed with their son, Dustin Hull.
Tina loved spending time with family, friends and teaching and mentoring young people both at home and in Sunday school. She loved working at UBS where she made new friends with coworkers. Tina will be remembered and cherished by many for the kind acts and thoughts she had for friends and strangers.
Tina is survived by her son, Dustin Hull (Cheyenne); her mother, Helen Arnold; sister, Shelly (Gary) Kinzie; brothers, Kevin (LaRae) Arnold, Todd (Lupe) Arnold, and Chuck (Linda) Arnold; "adopted" son, Josh Vela; true friend to the end, Deb Jo Ross; as well as aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews and many extended family.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Tina’s wishes are to bring food and toys for animals to be donated to the Humane Society of the Black Hills or hats and headpieces for the Cancer Care Institute.
