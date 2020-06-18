Humann, Georgia A.
Humann, Georgia A.

BELLE FOURCHE | Georgia Anita Humann, 78, died June 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 at Kline Funeral Chapel with services at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

