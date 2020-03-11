Hummel, Mary L.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. | Mary Louise Hummel, 92, died March 3, 2020.
Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Sunday, March 15, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont, S.D. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 15
Rosary
Sunday, March 15, 2020
7:00PM-7:45PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 16
Mass
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of the Black Hills
12365 Sturgis Road
Piedmont, SD 57769
Mar 16
Graveside
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:30PM-12:45PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
