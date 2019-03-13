Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Israel A. Humphreys, 67, died March 3, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 15, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

