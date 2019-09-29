EDGEWOOD, Wash. | Lavon Jean Huneke was born June 17, 1946 in Brush, CO, to Charles and Mildred Cox. She died Sept. 13, 2019, in Edgewood, at daughter Rebekah's house.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard, four children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: son, Kurt with wife Kimberly and children Daniel and Laura of N Curl Curl, Australia (Sydney); son, Jason with wife Denise and children Travis, Jordyn and Trey of Rapid City, SD; daughter, Sarah Higgins with husband Jim and children Traci, Skyler, Easton, Isabella and Riley and great-grandchildren Hayden, Owen, Oliver and Winston of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Rebekah Vaughan with husband Adam and children Colin, Leila and Luke of Edgewood, WA. Also surviving is a sister, Linda Hopper of Nemaha, NE, and a brother, Leland Cox of Brock, NE, and their families.
After raising her children and earning an RN degree, she managed The Victorian Assisted Living in Rapid City, 1997-2014. During retirement, 2014-2019, she and her husband traveled. Lavon's travels ended at daughter Rebekah's house in WA. Unique circumstances, following plans to skip travel to Rebekah's, resulted in Leonard and Lavon being at Rebekah's. They had a wonderful time with all four children and some grandchildren, then out of town family left, Lavon's condition worsened, a return flight to Denver was cancelled, and a within a few days hospice care began at Rebekah's house with Rebekah and husband, Leonard, the main caregivers. At that time a conversation from 30 years ago was remembered: Lavon had wondered who would care for us in our elder years. When Rebekah (jr. high age) volunteered, Lavon said "I'm getting that in writing," found paper and had Rebekah sign it. We suspect God had a hand in helping Rebekah fulfill her contract which she did wonderfully.
Lavon's life is a legacy of loving and giving: Her home was a haven to many, with individuals or families spending time or living there for days, weeks, even up to two years. While managing the Victorian, she kept personal cash on hand for loans to employees and assigned herself to be the on-call nurse for the night shift, during which she occasionally had lengthy conversations with anxious residents.
She was active in her church, Dove Christian Center, and volunteered regularly in the community, including many years of counseling at Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and will be fondly remembered by many.
Memorial services will be at 6:30 p.m. MDT on Monday, Oct. 14, at Dove Christian Center, in Rapid City, with refreshments following. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Johnson Public Cemetery, in Johnson, NE, with refreshments following at Johnson Legion Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Black Hills Pregnancy Center, in Rapid City. Checks or cash can be made out to Dove Christian Center, designated for the pregnancy center.
