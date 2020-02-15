Hunt, Ardeth
Hunt, Ardeth

SIOUX FALLS | Ardeth Hunt, 87, died Feb. 12, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Feb 18
First Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Feb 19
Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:00AM
St. Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church
1049 Howard Street
Sturgis, SD 57785
