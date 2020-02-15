Hunt, Ardeth

SIOUX FALLS | Ardeth Hunt, 87, died Feb. 12, 2020.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
