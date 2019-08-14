RAPID CITY | Elsie Fern Tutewiler Hunt, 88, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, in Rapid City.
Fern was born May 22, 1931, to Pearl (Tharp) and Joe Tutewiler in Cumberland County, IL. Fern grew up most of her young life on farms near Greenup and Casey, IL. She graduated from Casey High School in 1950.
Fern would tell stories of her years working in the fields and milking cows. She deeply remembered the time she missed an entire school year due to her mastoid surgery and became (in her words) her dad’s “hired hand.”
Fern married the love of her life, Charles Duane Hunt, on Sept. 18, 1951. Together they welcomed three children, Connie, Martin and Pennie. While raising her children, Fern worked as a bookkeeper for 28 years.
Together, their military life took them to assignments at Ellsworth AFB; Clinton Sherman AFB, OK; and March AFB, CA. When Charles retired in 1972, they returned to Rapid City, making it their home.
Over the years Fern and Charlie shared many hobbies, which included camping, and riding their custom 1999 Gold Wing trike. They were members of the Gold Wing Touring Association Chapter C and SD State Directors of GWTA from 2002 through 2004.
When she retired, sewing and quilting became her passion. For those lucky enough to be a recipient of one of Fern’s quilts, they became a cherished masterpiece of her talent.
Although South Dakota was home, for many years Fern and Charlie wintered in Mesa, AZ, enjoying the warm climate.
In the past 10 years Fern spent her days with her best friend Molly, a fluffy Bichon that she often referred to as her “baby.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Hunt; her parents, Pearl (Tharp) and Joe C. Tutewiler; and her grandson, Jameson Tanner "J.T." Lindemann.
Fern is survived by her son, Martin Hunt and wife Julie, Hill City; daughters, Connie Maxwell and husband Tom, Houston TX, and Pennie Hunt Robinson and husband Ken, Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren: Jason Maxwell, Joshua Maxwell (Julie), Jeremiah Lindemann (Megan), Sarah Hannes (Josh), and Shane Odham, (Sydney), Paul Robinson (Lanae), Jack Robinson and Brigit Booth; great-grandchildren: Ainsleigh and Shealyn Lindemann, Emilia Ricley, Dylan, Riley and Brady Hannes, Hunter Odham, Brendan Kretzer, Dealyn and Sadie Robinson; and a brother, Theron Connel Tutewiler, Charleston IL.
Fern will be greatly missed by family and friends and will be remembered by all as a loving wife, wonderful mother, caring daughter and sister, and a friend to all who were touched by her life.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Private family interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Rapid City, to benefit the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
