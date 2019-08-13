{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Elsie Fern Hunt, 88, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 15, at Kirk Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Fern Hunt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments