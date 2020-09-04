 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunt, Gene 'Geno'
0 entries

Hunt, Gene 'Geno'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RED SCAFFOLD | Gene "Geno" Hunt, 87, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Faith Area Community Center. 

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at the community center. Interment will be in the Hunt Family Cemetery, rural Red Scaffold.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News