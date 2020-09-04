Hunt, Gene 'Geno'

Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Faith Area Community Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at the community center. Interment will be in the Hunt Family Cemetery, rural Red Scaffold.