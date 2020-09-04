Hunt, Gene 'Geno'

RED SCAFFOLD | Gene "Geno" Hunt, 87, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Faith Area Community Center.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at the community center. Interment will be in the Hunt Family Cemetery, rural Red Scaffold.
Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge
